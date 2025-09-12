‘Not America’s fight’: Kirk opposed US role in India-Pakistan conflict, Operation Sindoor

Charlie Kirk, a right-wing conservative and a close ally of US President Donald Trump, had said in his podcast that the recent military conflict between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor was not the US’ “war” and his country should not get involved in it. Kirk was shot dead on Wednesday at Utah University.

On Pahelgam and Operation Sindoor

Kirk, in the podcast titled ‘What the Heck is Going on in India!’, had argued against US military intervention in the country, stating that the US’ role should be limited to diplomatic efforts and encouraging “peace talks” between the two neighbours.

He pointed out that although the two countries were nuclear-powered states, the principle of mutually assured destruction (MAD) made a nuclear escalation between India and Pakistan unlikely.

Referring to the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, Kirk said that the two countries were “on the verge of war”, reported the Hindustan Times. Following the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 civilians dead, India launched retaliatory strikes on nine terror bases in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) and mainland Pakistan, killing at least 100 terrorists.

Kirk described Pakistan as a “sneaky actor” and accused it of sheltering terrorists. At the same time, he termed India as a “largely Hindu majority nation”, enraged over the Pahalgam terror attack, reported Hindustan Times.

‘Only moral support from US'

He argued that the US should not get directly involved in the India-Pakistan conflict and its role should not exceed beyond providing “moral support”.

“Maybe we slightly favour India because they are retaliating to Islamic terror, but that should go no further than moral support. That is it. This is not our war… not our conflict to get involved in,” said Kirk.

Refuting arguments seeking the US’ military involvement in the India-Pakistan conflicts put forward by John Bolton and Lindsey Graham, Kirk said, “Enough of that. This is not our fight, this is not our region.”

What Kirk said on Trump’s tariffs

As for Trump’s tariff policies, he said that the President had suggested that India was willing to remove tariffs on Indian goods, adding that such a move by New Delhi could strengthen India-US ties while countering China.

India-US ties have become frosty following Trump’s decision to impose a cumulative tariff of 50 per cent on Indian goods. While a 25 per cent reciprocal tariff was imposed on India by Trump to address the US' trade imbalance with India, an additional 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs were imposed over India’s purchase of Russian oil, which Washington claimed Moscow was using to fund its war in Ukraine.