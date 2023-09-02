Chandrayaan-3 I Pragyan traverses 100 metres on Moon, ISRO celebrates

While the Aditya-L1 spacecraft embarked on its journey to explore the Sun, another massive milestone was achieved on the lunar surface by Chandrayaan-3's rover, Pragyan.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) recently revealed that Pragyan has successfully covered a distance of more than 100 meters on the Moon and is still operational.

ISRO shared this achievement with a tweet, saying, "Pragyan 100*... Meanwhile, on the Moon, the Pragyan Rover has surpassed the 100-meter mark and is still on the move."

The ISRO chief mentioned that they will start the procedure of transitioning the rover and lander into a dormant state, known as "sleep mode," within the next day or two, in preparation for the approaching night.



Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has initiated the privatisation of space launches and is exploring opportunities for foreign investment in the sector.

The nation aims to expand its presence in the global launch market, with the goal of achieving a five-fold increase within the next decade.

As the space industry evolves into a global enterprise, India is relying on the achievements of ISRO to demonstrate its capabilities and expertise.