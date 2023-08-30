Chandrayaan-3 I In a first, rover Pragyan takes snapshot of lander Vikram

The Chandrayaan-3 rover Pragyan showcased its photography skills on Wednesday (August 30), treating us to a captivating snapshot of its lunar companion, the lander Vikram.

In a first, Pragyan's Navigation camera took the reins, marking a change from its earlier role as a silent observer. Up until this lunar moment, the limelight had been squarely on Vikram, the star photographer capturing all the visual glories.

The tweet-worthy moment arrived as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) proudly unveiled the image, aptly calling it the "mission's image."





Chandrayaan-3 Mission:



Smile, please📸!



Pragyan Rover clicked an image of Vikram Lander this morning.



The 'image of the mission' was taken by the Navigation Camera onboard the Rover (NavCam).



NavCams for the Chandrayaan-3 Mission are developed by the Laboratory for… pic.twitter.com/Oece2bi6zE — ISRO (@isro) August 30, 2023

The Navigation Cameras (NavCams) installed on the rover were created by the Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems (LEOS) situated in Bengaluru.

Just last week, a historic milestone was achieved as the lander Vikram of Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the lunar surface.

This accomplishment positioned India as the fourth nation to attain such a feat and notably, the first to achieve a landing on the unexplored southern pole of Earth's closest celestial companion.

Merely a day following the rover's identification of sulphur in the vicinity of the Moon's South Pole, a new image has emerged.

The robotic vehicle has already identified a range of elements including aluminium, calcium, iron, chromium, titanium, manganese, silicon, and oxygen, as disclosed by ISRO on Tuesday (August 29).

In a statement, ISRO explained, "Utilising the Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) instrument housed within the Chandrayaan-3 Rover, groundbreaking in-situ measurements of the elemental composition of the lunar surface near the southern pole have been accomplished. These direct measurements firmly establish the presence of sulphur (S) in the region, a determination that was previously unattainable via orbiter-based instruments."