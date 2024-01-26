Chandrayaan-3, Aditya L-1 get prominence in ISRO R-Day tableau

The landing of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the Moon and the Aditya L-1 mission to study the Sun found a prominent place in the ISRO's tableau at the Republic Day parade on Friday.

The tableau also showcased the participation of women scientists in various missions of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), which now plans to carry out India's maiden human space flight next year.

Moon, Sun

The tableau had a model of the Launch Vehicle Mark-3 that took Chandrayaan-3 to the Moon from Sriharikota.

Also, it illustrated the successful Aditya L-1 mission to study the Sun, as well as featured future missions such as Gaganyaan and the Bhartiya Antariksh Station.

The tableau depicted ancient astronomers and space pioneers such as Aryabhatta and Varahamihir as well.