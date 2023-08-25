Chandrayaan-2 orbiter takes photos of Vikram lander on the moon

Chandrayaan-2 orbiter took photos of Chandrayaan-3’s lander, Vikram, on the moon, said the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday (August 25).



Though Chandrayaan-2 crash-landed on the moon in 2019, its orbiter has been circling the moon since then and has been acquiring crucial information.

Just a few hours after India made history by being the first country in the world to make a soft landing on the south pole of the moon, the orbiter of Chandrayaan-3’s predecessor captured high-resolution photographs of the Vikram lander on the moon’s surface.

ISRO posted on X with a smiley, “I spy you. Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter photoshoots Chandrayaan-3 Lander!”

“Chandrayaan-2's Orbiter High-Resolution Camera (OHRC) - the camera with the best resolution anyone currently has around the moon – spots Chandrayaan-3 Lander after the landing on 23/2³/23,” the space agency added.



