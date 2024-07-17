Chandipura virus: All you need to know; Gujarat reports first fatality

Of the eight deaths in Gujarat due to suspected Chandipura virus so far, a four-year-old girl succumbed to the infection as confirmed by the National Institute of Virology (NIV), making it the first such fatality in the state, a health official said.

So far, 14 suspected Chandipura virus infection cases have been reported in Gujarat. Of them, eight patients have died. All their samples were sent to the Pune-based NIV for confirmation, state Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said.

Samples sent to NIV

"The sample of a four-year-old girl from Aravalli's Mota Kanthariya village, who died at the civil hospital at Himatnagar in Sabarkantha district, has tested positive for Chandipura virus. This is the first death due to Chandipura virus infection in the state," Sabarkantha Chief District Health Officer (CDHO) Raj Sutariya said.

The samples of three others from Sabarkantha district that were sent to the NIV have tested negative for the infection. Of them, one patient has died while two others have recovered, he said.

The suspected Chandipura virus infection cases have been reported from Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Kheda, Mehsana and Rajkot districts, minister Patel said. Two patients from Rajasthan and one from Madhya Pradesh have also been treated in the state hospitals, he said.

Health screening of more than 44,000 people has been conducted across 26 residential zones in the affected areas as a precautionary measure, he said.

What is Chandipura virus?

Chandipura virus causes fever, with symptoms similar to flu, and acute encephalitis (inflammation of the brain).

The pathogen is a member of the Vesiculovirus genus of the family Rhabdoviridae. It is transmitted by vectors like mosquitoes, ticks and sandflies.

The 2003-2004 outbreaks in Central India witnessed case fatality rates ranging from 56-75 per cent in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat with typical encephalitic symptoms.

Chandipura virus got its name from Maharashtra’s Chandipura village where the first case was reported in 1965.

“Chandipura virus is an emerging pathogen that has garnered significant attention in recent years due to its potential to cause severe and often fatal illnesses in humans, particularly in children,” Dr. Neha Rastogi Panda, Consultant, Infectious Disease, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, told news agency IANS.

"Its symptoms include sudden onset of high-grade fever, diarrhoea, vomiting, seizures, altered sensorium which can ultimately lead to death within 24 to 72 hours of the onset of the symptoms," Dr. Shreya Dubey, Consultant – Neonatology and Paediatric, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, told the news agency.

No vaccine

At present, there is no vaccine to prevent Chandipura virus infection.

Children are the main target

According to Dr. Sudhir Kumar, Neurologist, Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, children are the main target of Chandipura virus.

"Children are the main targets of this infection. Children aged 9 months to 14 years are more commonly affected," he posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

How to minimise risk?

To prevent the risk of Chandipura virus, Dr. Kumar recommended spraying of insecticides, and advised children to wear full-sleeve clothes, use of bed nets (during sleep) and keeping the surroundings clean.

No specific treatment

"There is no specific antiviral medicine to treat the Chandipura virus infection. Treatment is mainly supportive with administration of IV fluids, anticonvulsants and fever control. Mechanical ventilation may be needed in a few cases," he said.