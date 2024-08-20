Champion wrestler Vinesh Phogat to join politics and contest in upcoming polls?

Wrestling champion Vinesh Phogat, who recently received a rousing welcome in Delhi and in her village Balali after her return from the Olympic Games in Paris, seems to be poised to make her debut in politics.

According to an IANS report quoting sources close to her, the freestyle wrestler is likely to contest in the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. Though she had always maintained that she will never enter active politics, some political parties are trying hard to "convince" her, they said. However, at this stage it is unclear which party Vinesh will join.

The 29-year-old, who had reached the finals in the women's freestyle 50 kg category at the Paris Olympics, missed the chance to win a gold after being disqualified for being 100 grams overweight. The entire nation was waiting for the verdict on her appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for a joint silver medal hoping it will be decided in her favour. However, her appeal was later dismissed.

Hero's welcome

On her return to India, Vinesh, however got a rousing hero's welcome. When the 2024 Olympic finalist exited the airport, she was greeted with loud cheers from a massive crowd gathered to meet her. They were her fans, family, and friends, who had gathered in large numbers.

Also, she was welcomed and garlanded by Congress MP, Deepender Hooda and other members of his family at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The overwhelming support and affection she received made the wrestling champion teary-eyed and emotional. Among the friends who were there to welcome Vinesh home were Sakshi Malikkh, who retired from wrestling last year, and Bajrang Punia.

In a three-page letter posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Friday night, Vinesh hinted that she may return to the sport despite her earlier decision to retire after the crushing Paris Olympics disqualification.

Meanwhile, talking about her possible entry in politics, Vinesh's family members told the media that the champion may contest in the Haryana assembly elections and it can very well be a Vinesh Phogat vs Babita Phogat and even Bajrang Punia vs Yogeshwar Dutt.Vinesh