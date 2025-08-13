MHA tightens overseas citizenship rules, to cancel cards for serious crimes

The Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card with which foreign nationals of Indian origin can visit India without any visa will be cancelled if an OCI card holder is sentenced to jail for a term not less than two years or has been named in a charge sheet for an offence entailing punishment of imprisonment for seven years or more, the Home Ministry has said.

What Home Ministry notification said

The decision was notified by the Home Ministry in a gazette notification dated August 11.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by the clause (da) of section 7D of the Citizenship Act, 1955 (57 of 1955), the central government hereby states that an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) registration shall be liable to get cancelled when a person has been sentenced to imprisonment for term of not less than two years or has been charge-sheeted for an offence entailing punishment of imprisonment for seven years or more," stated the notification.

Aimed at making OCI rules stricter

Introduced in August 2005, the OCI scheme enables all persons of Indian origin who were Indian citizens on January 26, 1950 or thereafter or were eligible to become citizens of India on January 26, 1950 except who is or has been a citizen of Pakistan, Bangladesh or such other country as the Central government may by notification in the official gazette specify.

According to an ANI report, Home Ministry officials have said that the move is aimed at making the legal framework for OCI status stricter. According to the report, a Home Ministry official said that the provision applies irrespective of whether the conviction occurred in India or abroad, provided the offence is recognised under Indian law.

The officials also said that the latest notification would serve as a deterrent to misuse and would help in maintaining the integrity of the OCI scheme.’

The backdrop

Over the past few years, the Home Ministry has taken steps to tighten the rules that regulate the OCI scheme following instances of OCI cardholders getting involved in criminal or anti-national activities.

The OCI cards offer facilities such as multiple-entry, multi-purpose lifelong visas to persons of Indian origin and their spouses, along with certain economic and educational rights to foreign nationals of Indian origin.

However, OCI cardholders do not have political rights such as voting or holding constitutional posts. The Centre had made it clear that the OCI facility is a privilege and not an entitlement, adding that it can be withdrawn if the holder is found violating Indian laws.

