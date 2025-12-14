Centre pushes states to send women, SC, ST officers on central deputation

The Union government has asked states to nominate women officers and those from the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and the Scheduled Tribes (STs) for appointment to key posts on central deputation so that adequate representation can be provided to them.

In a communique issued to the chief secretaries of all state governments, the Personnel Ministry sought nominations only of those officers who were not likely to be recalled by the states on the grounds that they had availed of promotion for at least two years.

Focus on representation

The sponsored officers are to be appointed on deputation to the posts under the Central Staffing Scheme (CSS) and for the posts of Chief Vigilance Officers (CVOs) in central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) and other Union government organisations. CVOs act as an extended arm of the Central Vigilance Commission to check corruption in government departments.

"Sufficient names of women and SC and ST officers may be sponsored so that adequate representation can be provided to them," the communique read. Details of any inquiry/complaint/proceeding which may affect the vigilance status of the applicant may also be forwarded, it said.

Building national perspective

In the letter, the Personnel Ministry said that such movement of officers from the states to the Union government was crucial for building up the capabilities and contributing towards developing state perspectives in the Government of India (GoI) or national perspective in the state at the decision-making levels.

"I would also like to draw your kind attention to the Central Deputation Reserve (CDR) data for IAS officers, which determines the extent to which officers could be sent on deputation to the Government of India. Proper cadre management requires an adequate number of officers to be deputed to the Centre under the Central Staffing Scheme," it said.

This would also ensure that every eligible officer had an opportunity to serve at the Centre at least once at the middle management level, the communique said. Further, it requested to ensure that an officer, "once placed on the offer list", continues to be available for consideration throughout the year, it said.

Strict deputation norms

The Ministry said the withdrawal of the name of an officer, after his or her name had been recommended, might result in five years of debarment from central deputation, including foreign postings.

"The GoI has been following a policy of debarring an officer for five years if the officer fails to join the central deputation as per orders of DoPT (Department of Personnel and Training), either on personal grounds or the refusal of the cadre to relieve him. It may be noted that withdrawal of the name of an officer after a panel has been recommended by the Civil Services Board results in debarment for five years," said the communique issued by Manisha Saxena, Establishment Officer and Additional Secretary, DoPT.

It also asked them to ensure the names of officers debarred from central deputation are not forwarded for appointments. The DoPT said the nomination process for posts under the CSS, CVO positions in CPSEs, and other organisations would be routed through a dedicated portal from January 1, 2026.

The government usually invites nominations every year to fill key posts, such as joint secretaries, directors, deputy secretaries, and CVOs. A similar communique was sent to secretaries of all Union government departments to recommend officers for central deputation.

(With agency inputs)