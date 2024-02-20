Centre revokes FCRA licence of Indian Social Institute, citing violation of rules: Report

The Union Home Ministry is reported to have cancelled the FCRA licence of Indian Social Institute (ISI) for allegedly violating rules.

Social Action, a journal published by the institute, had critically analysed the National Education Policy 2020, in 2023.

The journal in 2023 had also published a piece on ‘Peace and Conflict’ delving into the ethnic violence in Manipur and on the “unresolved political aspirations of people of Kashmir and Nagaland”.

The journal is approved as a social science journal by the University Grants Commission Consortium for Academic Research and Ethics.

According to a report by Economic Times, officials in the Home Ministry said that it grants Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licenses to NGOs and think tanks for five years and applications are examined on the basis of annual returns and foreign grants received for their projects. However, any misappropriation or diversion of foreign funds is a violation of the act, which was amended in 2020, ET quoted the officials as saying.

Founded by Fr. Jerome D’Souza in 1951, the institute, as per its website, aims to “engage in social transformation through socially relevant research, training, publication and advocacy works aimed at integral development of the marginalised communities”.

D’Souza, who played a pivotal role in mediating between Vatican and former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru in ending Portuguese control of Indian churches, was also a member of the Indian Constituent Assembly and represented India the United Nations General Assembly.

The Home Ministry recently revoked the FCRA licence of activist Harsh Mander’s Centre for Equity Studies. It was followed by CBI raids at Mander’s residence.

Think tank Centre for Policy Research and NGOs like Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust led by Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, Oxfam India and Care India are some institutions which have faced cancellation, suspension, non-renewal, or expiration of their FCRA licences recently.