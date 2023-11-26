Centre renames Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres as Ayushman Arogya Mandir

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) The government has decided to rename the Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres as 'Ayushman Arogya Mandir' and the Union Health Ministry has sent a letter to the states and Union territories to implement the rebranding exercise by end of this year, according to official sources.

The ministry has asked states to upload photographs of rebranded primary health facilities on the Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWC) portal. It has underlined that the National Health Mission (NHM) logo is to be retained in the rebranded centres, they said.

The rebranded AB-HWCs will also have a new tagline -- 'Arogyam Parmam Dhanam'.

In the letter dated November 25, the ministry said, "These centres have been successful in taking the thinking and healthcare delivery from illness to wellness. Now, going one step ahead and to realise the dream of Ayushman India the competent authority has decided to rename the Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres as 'Ayushman Arogya Mandir' with the tagline 'Arogyam Parmam Dhanam," the letter said.

The new name 'Ayushman Arogya Mandir' and the tagline ‘Arogyam Paraman Dhanam’ should replace the existing title ‘Ayushman Bharat - Health and Wellness Centre' across all operationalised AB-HWCs, the letter said.

If scripts other than Devanagri (Hindi)/English are to be used for branding, then the full and exact title can be translated into state language(s) but the tagline has to be transliterated in the state language(s), the letter said.

The funds required for renaming the existing facilities has been proposed at Rs. 3,000 per facility.

After the centres complete the rebranding, states are required to upload new photographs of primary health facilities with the new name on the AB-HWC portal.

Under the Government of India's flagship Ayushman Bharat Yojana, more than 1.6 lakhs AB- HWCs have been successfully established across states and UTs over the last five years with 219 crore footfalls so far.

AB-HWC aims to provide comprehensive primary healthcare, including both maternal and child health services, and free essential drugs and diagnostic services close to people's homes through AB-HWCs.

Over 53.36 crore screenings for hypertension have been done at the AB-HWCs, 46.49 crore for diabetes, 31.48 crore for oral cancer, 14.33 crore for breast cancer and 9.68 crore for cervical cancer till November 24.

More than 2.71 crore wellness sessions have been held at these centres. PTI

