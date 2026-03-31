Centre proposes bringing users posting news content on social media under IT Rules: Report

The Central Government has proposed a fresh set of amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, seeking to expand regulatory oversight of online content and tighten compliance requirements for intermediaries.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has invited stakeholder feedback on the draft changes, setting April 14, 2026, as the deadline for submissions.

User-shared news content

A key feature of the proposed amendments is the extension of regulatory provisions to news and current affairs content shared by users who are not registered publishers. The draft clarifies that Part III of the IT Rules will apply to such content hosted or disseminated by intermediaries, effectively bringing user-generated news sharing within the ambit of digital media ethics regulations.

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The move significantly broadens the scope of the Rules, covering content that is “hosted, displayed, uploaded, modified, published, transmitted, stored, updated, or shared” by non-publisher users on intermediary platforms.

Stricter compliance mandates for intermediaries

In addition, the government has proposed stricter compliance obligations for intermediaries. A new Rule 3(4) under Part II would mandate platforms to adhere to official clarifications, advisories, standard operating procedures, and guidelines issued by the Ministry as part of their due diligence requirements under Section 79 of the IT Act.

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The amendments also specify that existing data retention requirements will operate alongside obligations under other applicable laws.

Expanded role for Inter-Departmental Committee

The draft further seeks to strengthen enforcement mechanisms by expanding the role of the Inter-Departmental Committee constituted under the Rules. The Committee would not only examine complaints against online content but also take up matters referred directly by the Ministry, thereby enhancing executive oversight.

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Describing the changes as “clarificatory and procedural”, the Ministry said the amendments are aimed at improving legal certainty, ensuring effective enforcement of its directions, and strengthening oversight of intermediary-hosted content, particularly in the domain of news and current affairs.