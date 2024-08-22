Centre may include caste enumeration in population census: Report

The Centre is reportedly considering the inclusion of caste enumeration in the data collection for the next population Census.

This comes amid persistent demands by the Congress and other Opposition parties, as well as the BJP’s alliance partners in the NDA, for a “caste census”.

However, the government is yet to decide on the population Census.

Column to be included?

The Hindu quoted a source as saying that discussions are on to “include a column to record the caste of people during the next census exercise”.

The source added that one of the reasons for the indefinite delay of the population census is the demand for a caste census.

Besides the Scheduled Castes (SC) and the Scheduled Tribes (ST), a caste-wise enumeration of the population as part of the census has never been done in Independent India.

Congress backs idea

Reacting to the report, the Congress suggested that the government can collect caste-wise data of the OBC population in the Census itself just by adding an extra column.

The opposition party said such a move will give more solid foundation to affirmative action programmes.

“Census” is entry number 69 in the Union List in the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India, which means that it is the responsibility of the Union Government alone to conduct a Census, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on X.

Economic planning and social justice

“India has been conducting a Census regularly every ten years. The last such Census was due in 2021. The continuing failure to conduct this 2021 Census has meant that vital information necessary for economic planning and for social justice programmes has not been collected,” Ramesh wrote.

As a result, for instance, over 12 crore Indians have been denied due benefits under the National Food Security Act, 2013 or PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, he said.

The Congress has been demanding a caste census along with the routine Census, saying it will pave the way for providing justice to SCs, STs and OBCs.