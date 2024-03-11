LIVE | Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Centre announces CAA implementation
The law, part of BJP’s 2019 manifesto, will pave way for persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to find citizenship in India
Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Centre on Monday (March 11) announced the implementation of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 for granting citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.
With the CAA rules being issued, the Modi government will now start granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants — Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians — from the three countries.
The CAA was passed in December 2019 and subsequently got the president's assent but there were protests in several parts of the country against it. The law could not come into effect as rules had not been notified till now.
"These rules, called the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 will enable the persons eligible under CAA-2019 to apply for the grant of Indian citizenship," a Home Ministry spokesperson said.
"The applications will be submitted in a completely online mode for which a web portal has been provided," the spokesperson added. According to the Manual on Parliamentary Work, the rules for any legislation should be framed within six months of presidential assent or the government has to seek an extension from the Committees on Subordinate Legislation in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
Since 2020, the Home Ministry has been taking extensions at regular intervals from the parliamentary committee for framing the rules. No document will be sought from the applicants, an official said.
Over 100 people lost their lives during the anti-CAA protests or police action.
Live Updates
- 11 March 2024 2:10 PM GMT
Pakistani Hindu refugees in Delhi elated
Pakistani Hindu refugees residing in Delhi expressed hope and happiness on the implementation of the CAA on Monday, saying they are elated that “we will be called Indian citizens finally”.
Dharamveer Solanki, who is considered the chief of the Pakistani Hindu refugee community in Delhi, told PTI that around 500 from the community will receive citizenship now.
“My family and I have been waiting for this for over a decade now. We are extremely happy that finally we will be called Indian citizens now. I am glad I decided to return to my homeland in 2013,” Solanki said.
“It feels like a huge burden has been lifted from our shoulders. With the implementation of this act, around 500 Pakistani Hindu refugee families who live here, will get citizenship,” Solanki told PTI.
- 11 March 2024 2:08 PM GMT
Won't be implemented in Kerala: CM Vijayan
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has described CAA as a law that creates division along communal lines and affirmed that it will not be put into effect in the southern state.
“The government has repeatedly stated that the Citizenship Amendment Act, which treats Muslim minorities as second-class citizens, will not be implemented in Kerala. That remains the position. All of Kerala will stand united in opposing this communally divisive law,” Vijayan said in a statement.
- 11 March 2024 2:05 PM GMT
Assam Oppn flays Centre
Opposition parties in Assam have flayed the BJP government at the Centre for implementing the contentious CAA.
The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), which launched a six-year agitation demanding the identification and deportation of illegal immigrants in 1979, said it will fight legally against the Centre’s move.
Congress LoP in Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, termed the notification of CAA as “unfortunate”.
“When Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP had been saying since 2016 that all illegal foreigners will have to leave Assam, they betrayed the people of the state and brought in the CAA,” Saikia told PTI.
The people of Assam will make the PM and the BJP answerable for it, he added.
Raijor Dal President and MLA Akhil Gogoi said, “The process to legitimise 15-20 lakh Bangladeshi Hindus illegally living in Assam has begun. There is no other way but to come out on the street and protest against this unconstitutional act.”
Assam and several other northeastern states had witnessed protests after the BJP-led government at the Centre moved towards amending the citizenship act.
A section of the people of the region were scared that if the CAA is implemented, it would endanger their identity and livelihood.
“This is Delhi’s attack on Assam and the entire country. We appeal to all to come out and protest against this law peacefully and democratically,” Gogoi told PTI.
“Assam’s long struggle against illegal immigration has been nullified with just this one act. This act will also open the doors for 1.7 crore Hindus living in Bangladesh to cross over to Assam. There is no other option but to fight against this act with full force. It has to be an all-encompassing protest,” he said.
Chief advisor of AASU and North East Students’ Organisation Samujjal Bhattacharjya told PTI that the AASU will not accept the CAA and will continue to protest against it.
“We are already in talks with our advocates and will continue our legal fight against its implementation,” he said.
Meanwhile, BJP Senior Spokesperson Rupam Goswami welcomed the notification of the rules of the CAA as “this was much awaited”.
“There was a misinformation campaign by the Opposition that crores of Hindus from Bangladesh would enter Assam after the law was passed by Parliament, but nothing of that sort has happened,” Goswami said.
- 11 March 2024 2:01 PM GMT
Tactic to divert attention and foster religious polarisation: Jharkhand Congress
Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur has termed the implementation of CAA a tactic by the BJP government at the Centre to divert people’s attention and foster religious polarisation ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
Thakur said the Modi government appeared to be baffled after the Supreme Court dismissed the SBI’s request for an extension of time to disclose the details of electoral bonds to the Election Commission by March 12.
“The saffron party is in deep trouble after the Supreme Court’s order. Finding no way, it notified the CAA rules just to divert people’s mind from the issue,” Thakur said.
Thakur said the BJP wanted to create religious polarisation just ahead the Lok Sabha polls. “But, people of the country have understood the party and its stand. The CAA will not be in the interest of the country like other policies of the Modi government,” he said.
- 11 March 2024 1:53 PM GMT
Matuas celebrate in Bengal
A section of West Bengal’s Matua community celebrated the implementation of the CAA 2019 at the headquarters of the sect in Thakurnagar, North 24-Parganas, on Monday, claiming it to be their “second Independence Day”.
Matuas, originally from East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), are a weaker section of Hindus who migrated to India during the Partition and after the creation of Bangladesh.
The community, with an estimated population of three million in the state, can tilt the scales in favour of a political party in more than 30 assembly seats in Nadia, and North and South 24-Parganas districts bordering Bangladesh.
Members of the Matua community celebrated the occasion by beating drums and exchanging pleasantries and expressed their gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and local MP and Union minister Santanu Thakur for the Act’s implementation.
They hailed the moment as a defining one for them, expressing joy at finally being granted citizenship. However, a TMC supporter from the area, belonging to the sect, claimed that people of the community had previously obtained voter ID cards, ration cards, and Aadhaar cards, which were deactivated by the BJP a month ago.
The Matuas had once stood behind the TMC but supported the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.