Govt spent over Rs 66 crore on litigation in FY 2023-24

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) The government spent more than Rs 66 crore in financial year 2023-24 on contesting cases, which was over Rs 9 crore more as compared to the previous fiscal, a written reply in the Lok Sabha said on Friday.

Since 2014-15, the amount incurred by the government has gone up, barring two fiscals when the Covid-19 pandemic was at its peak, it said.

In 2014-15, the cost incurred on litigation stood at Rs 26.64 crore, whereas in 2015-16, it was Rs 37.43 crore, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal told the Lok Sabha in the written reply.

Responding to a separate question, Meghwal said the total number of cases pending for more than 10 years in the Supreme Court stood at 7,178 as on February 2 this year, out of which 5,990 are civil in nature and 1,188 criminal cases. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)