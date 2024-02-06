Central Armed Police Forces have 41,606 women personnel: Minister

The Central Armed Police Forces have 41,606 women on their rolls, the government told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said steps were being taken to encourage the recruitment of women personnel in these forces such as the BSF, CISF and CRPF, which form part of the Central Armed Police Forces.

Total strength

"The existing strength of women personnel in Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles is 41,606," he said in written response to a question.

The total strength of all Central Armed Police Forces was 10 lakh, he added.

These include the Border Security Force (BSF), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), the National Security Guard (NSG) and Assam Rifles.

Concessions for women

Women are exempted from paying the application fee, he said. There are also relaxations in physical standard test and physical efficiency test for women candidates.

Facilities available under the Central government like maternity leave and child care leave were also applicable to women personnel of these forces, the minister said.