CEC to deliberate voter card-Aadhaar seeding with home, legislative secys

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has convened a meeting with the Union home secretary and the legislative secretary to discuss the issue of linking voter identity cards with Aadhaar amid allegations of fudging of electoral roll data.

The law allows the seeding of voter rolls with the Aadhaar database on a voluntary basis.

Sources said Kumar will discuss the issue with the home secretary, legislative secretary and CEO of UIDAI on Tuesday. PTI

