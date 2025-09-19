India can’t rely on Western war concepts, warns CDS Chauhan

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Anil Chauhan, said on Friday (September 19) that policy initiatives were being taken for the development of space and cyberwarfare equipment while emphasising that the armed forces remained equipped with “tomorrow’s technology.” The CDS also said that the country must develop self-reliance in developing military platforms and weapon systems.

‘Performed well in developing weapon systems’

Speaking at EastTech 2025 in Ranchi, Chauhan said that although India’s performance in developing platforms has not been quite satisfactory, the country has done well in terms of developing weapon systems.

"We have to develop self-reliance not only in platforms, but also in weapons systems and also in networks. We may not have done so well in the case of platforms, but I think we have done reasonably well in weapons systems. I think we need to invest in research and development. Then only we'll be able to win or fight today's battles with tomorrow's technology,” said Chauhan as quoted by ANI.

‘Can’t remain slaves to Western war concepts’

Elaborating further, the CDS said that India cannot always remain dependent on Western concepts of war, adding that the country cannot lead the defence sector unless the process is creative.

"We can't remain slaves to Western concepts of war, war fighting, and warfare. War is a science and an art. A warrior must be creative. We cannot lead the defence sector unless we are creative," he added.

Quoting a poem of Hindi poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, highlighting self-reliance and creativity, CDS General Anil Chauhan said, "If you want to remain contemporary in warfare, you have to be imaginative, you have to promote something new and innovative daily. This statement by Ramdhari Singh is not only applicable to soldiers, but also to scientists and industrialists. A soldier in his tactics and strategy, a scientist in his weapon designing and an industrialist in making the delivery timeline and cost efficiency."

'Defence production on right track'

The CDS said that strategic selection of weapons was key to success in warfare, and research and development (R&D) needs to be reviewed to suit modern requirements.

"There is a need to expand the defence manufacturing base, and artificial intelligence and other modern techniques have to be explored," he said.

Gen Chauhan said that although the indigenisation of defence manufacturing started late in India, the country is on the right track.

He said that the objectives of the Centre's Act East policy and self-reliance in defence can be realised through the active participation of states such as Jharkhand and West Bengal.

"War is science and an art. A warrior needs to be creative and innovative in the present context," he added.

