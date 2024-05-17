CCTV footage from Kejriwal's home surfaces; Maliwal says 'political hitman' trying to save himself

A purported CCTV footage from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence showing AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal arguing with security staff at the CM's residence has surfaced online.

Reacting to the video, Maliwal said on Friday (May 17) that the "political hitman" has started making efforts to save himself.

Maliwal was allegedly assaulted by Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar at the chief minister's official residence on Monday. The Delhi Police registered an FIR in the matter on Thursday and named Kumar as an accused.



The former chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women said in a post on X without naming anyone, "Like every time, this time also this political hitman has started making efforts to save himself."

"By getting his people to tweet and share videos without any context, he thinks he can save himself by committing this crime. Who makes a video of someone being thrashed? The truth will be revealed to everyone as soon as the CCTV footage of the house and the room is examined," she said.

In the purported video, Maliwal is heard saying that she has called the police control room and would wait till the police personnel arrive.

"I will tell all. Let me talk to your DCP," she says, warning the security personnel that she would get him terminated if he touches her.

