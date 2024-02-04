CBSE: Nothing to do with book containing ‘objectionable material’ in viral X post

A viral social media post showing pages of a book on adolescent dating and relationships and claiming that those were from a CBSE Class 9 book has been rubbished by the board. Board’s clarification The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has posted a “clarification” on X, saying the claim was “totally baseless and incorrect”. It has added that the book in the pictures is titled A Guide to Self Awareness and Empowerment, written by Gagan Deep Kaur and published G Ram Books Pvt Ltd Educational Publishers.

The board has further clarified that it neither publishes any books, nor does it recommend any books by private publishers. However, the CBSE calling the material on dating and relationships in the books as “objectionable” has not gone down too well with many users. The book The sections from the book posted on X featured a chapter titled ‘Dating and Relationships: Understanding Yourself and the Other Person’. The chapter has a snippet about a girl and a boy starting a relationship.

9th class textbooks nowadays 🥰🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/WcllP4vMn3 — khushi (@nashpateee) January 30, 2024