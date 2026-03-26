CBI raids former Reliance Telecom directors in Rs 114.98 crore SBI fraud case

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) The CBI has conducted searches at the residences of two former directors of Reliance Telecom and the company office after registering an FIR against them in connection with an alleged fraud of Rs 114.98 crore in State Bank of India, officials said on Thursday.

"The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against M/s. Reliance Telecom Ltd., Sh. Satish Seth (then Director), Sh. Gautam B Doshi (then Director), unknown public servants and unknown others for offences of conspiracy, cheating under IPC and criminal misconduct and abuse of official position under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement here.

The agency acted on a complaint from SBI about it being defrauded and suffering a wrongful loss of Rs 114.98 crore, she said.

"SBI was a member of the consortium of 11 banks which had sanctioned a total of Rs 735 crore Term Loan facility to Reliance Telecom Ltd," the CBI said.

The agency has conducted searches in Mumbai at the residence of Satish Seth, Gautam B. Doshi and the registered office of Reliance Telecom Ltd. Various documents connected with the loan transactions have been recovered, the spokesperson said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)