CBI investigation: 10 states have withdrawn general consent, says Centre

Ten states have withdrawn general consent given to the CBI to investigate cases in their respective jurisdictions, the Lok Sabha was told on Wednesday.

Under the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) needs to take consent from state governments to conduct investigations in their areas.

The states which have taken back the general consent are Punjab, Jharkhand, Kerala, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Mizoram, Telangana, Meghalaya and Tamil Nadu, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

Asked if the Union government proposed to amend Section 6 of the DSPE Act, the minister replied in the negative.

Saying that this has led to severe limitations in the CBI's powers to probe crucial cases, a parliamentary panel has said wider powers should be given to the CBI to probe cases without a state's consent.