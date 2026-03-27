CBFC under fire as Oppn MPs flag denial of certification to ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’

A group of Opposition MPs has written to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, expressing concern over the Central Board of Film Certification’s reported refusal to grant certification to the internationally acclaimed film The Voice of Hind Rajab. The MPs have termed the move a serious infringement on artistic freedom and due process.

Charges of opaque certification process

In a letter dated March 24, 2026, the MPs flagged what they described as an opaque approach by the CBFC. Reports suggest that certification was “orally” denied, effectively preventing the film’s public exhibition in India without a formal written order.

The signatories include Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas, along with Jairam Ramesh, Manoj Kumar Jha, Haris Beeran, Ram Gopal Yadav, Javed Ali Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmad and Rajathi.

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The film, directed by Tunisian filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania, has received global recognition, including an Oscar nomination. It is based on the real-life killing of a young Palestinian girl during the 2024 Gaza conflict and has drawn critical attention for its portrayal of a sensitive humanitarian issue.

Legal and democratic principles cited

In their letter, the MPs outlined a detailed critique of the reported process followed by the certification body, stressing that any deviation from established legal norms undermines democratic values.

“Under the Cinematograph Act of 1952, the certification process must be transparent and reasonable. Preventing films through oral instructions or informal bans undermines democratic values. Diplomatic relations or geopolitical interests should not influence film certification. In a democratic society, ideas and expressions must be open to discussion, not pre-emptively suppressed,” said John Brittas.

The MPs also raised concerns that diplomatic relations or geopolitical considerations may be influencing the decision. They cautioned that such factors fall outside the legal framework governing film certification and should not determine whether a film is cleared for public viewing.

Call for freedom of expression

Emphasising democratic values, the MPs stated that disagreement with a film’s content or perspective cannot be grounds for restricting its exhibition. They argued that a democratic society must allow space for diverse narratives, including those that may be uncomfortable or contentious.

Calling for immediate intervention, the MPs urged the Union government to direct the CBFC to examine the film strictly within the constitutional framework that protects freedom of expression. They also sought early certification following a fair and transparent process.

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The letter underlines that the issue extends beyond a single film, raising broader concerns about institutional accountability and transparency in decisions affecting creative expression.

The development comes amid continuing debates around censorship and artistic freedom in India. By formally taking up the issue, Opposition MPs have brought renewed attention to the certification process and the importance of upholding constitutional guarantees in the cultural sphere.