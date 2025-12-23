Catholic Bishops' body condemns attacks on Chirstians ahead of Christmas

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) on Tuesday unequivocally condemned the "alarming" rise in alleged attacks on Christians in various states during the Christmas season, and said it gravely undermined India’s constitutional guarantees of freedom of religion.

In a statement issued here, the CBCI said it is "particularly shocked" by a video from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, where a woman with visual impairment attending a Christmas programme was publicly abused and physically harassed by BJP City Vice President Anju Bhargava.

The Catholic Bishops' body urged Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure strict enforcement of the law and proactive protection for Christian communities so that Christmas may be celebrated peacefully.

"The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) expresses deep anguish and unequivocally condemns the alarming rise in attacks on Christians in various states of our country during the Christmas season," the CBCI said.

"These targeted incidents, especially against peaceful carol singers and congregations gathered in churches to pray, gravely undermine India’s constitutional guarantees of freedom of religion and the right to live and worship without fear," it said.

It also demanded the immediate dismissal of Anju Bhargava from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the light of such egregious and dehumanising conduct.

A video which has surfaced on social media purportedly shows the local BJP functionary in a physical altercation with the woman inside a church premises in Jabalpur.

The CBCI said equally disturbing is the circulation of hate-filled digital posters in Chhattisgarh, allegedly calling for a bandh on 24 December 2025 against Christians, which can inflame tensions and incite further violence.

"CBCI condemns these hateful acts in the strongest possible terms and urges state government and the Union Governments to take urgent, visible action against all individuals and organisations spreading hatred and violence," it said.

"CBCI earnestly requests the Hon’ble Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah ji, to ensure strict enforcement of law and proactive protection for Christian communities so that the joyful festival of Christmas may be celebrated peacefully, in an atmosphere of security and harmony, across our beloved nation," it added. PTI

