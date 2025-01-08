Centre to launch cashless treatment scheme for road accident victims

In a move to improve road safety and medical care for accident victims, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced a modified cashless treatment scheme that is set to roll out by March 2025. The initiative will provide financial coverage of up to Rs1.5 lakh per accident for a maximum of seven days, ensuring timely care for victims across the country.

Nationwide applicability

The scheme will cover all road accidents involving motor vehicles, irrespective of the road type. It will be implemented by the National Health Authority (NHA) in collaboration with the police, hospitals, and state health agencies. An IT-based platform will integrate the Ministry of Road Transport’s e-Detailed Accident Report (eDAR) with NHA’s Transaction Management System for seamless operation.

Pilot programme success

The scheme builds upon a pilot programme launched in Chandigarh in March 2024, which later expanded to six states. The pilot aimed to establish a system ensuring medical attention during the critical "golden hour" after an accident.

Broader road transport reforms

The announcement came during a two-day workshop held on January 6-7, where several transport-related reforms were also discussed:

Driver working hours: A policy to regulate commercial drivers’ hours to combat fatigue-related accidents.

Vehicle scrapping policy: Accelerating the nationwide adoption of updated pollution norms (BS-VII).

Driver Training Institutes (DTIs): Incentives for setting up DTIs with integrated infrastructure.

E-Rickshaw safety: New guidelines to address safety challenges in the growing e-rickshaw sector.

Advanced safety features: Plans to introduce Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for trucks and mandatory retro-reflective tapes for transport vehicles.

Women and child safety: Implementation of monitoring centres and vehicle tracking devices to enhance security.

Faceless services by March 2025

As part of the reforms, the government aims to launch all faceless services for vehicle registration and other procedures by March 2025. A committee comprising state representatives, the Ministry of Road Transport, and NIC will standardise modules and documents to streamline the process.

Safer roads

Gadkari stressed on the transformative potential of these measures, pointing out their role in improving road safety, reducing pollution, and ensuring better medical care for accident victims. "These steps will not only save lives but also strengthen the country's transport infrastructure," he added.

The initiative is a huge step aimed at addressing India’s road safety challenges and improving outcomes for accident victims nationwide.