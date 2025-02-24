How North Chennai's CNCC Club is shaping India’s carrom champions

Carrom champion Khazima, hailing from North Chennai, has emerged from modest origins to clinch world titles, winning gold in Team, Women’s Doubles, and Women’s Singles at the 6th championship edition.

North Chennai has long been synonymous with carrom. The Cherian Nagar Carrom Club (CNCC) in Washermenpet stands as a testament to this legacy, having produced over 15 national champions and 25 state champions. Writer Karan Karky noted that carrom—like boxing and football, may have been introduced by foreigners who came to Chennai 200–300 years ago, shaping the city’s vibrant street play culture.

Khazima’s journey began playing street carrom at the age of 17, inspired by her father’s exceptional skills. “I asked my dad to train me in carrom,” she recalls.

Humble roots

Khazima's father, Mehboob Basha, a seasoned street carrom player, became her first coach, nurturing her passion and laying the foundation for her future successes. Local figures also played a key role; postal worker Tilbet would urge, “Why are you guys playing for fun? Why not play in a match?”—a call that pushed Khazima's father to compete at district and state levels.

Despite the setbacks of the pandemic-induced lockdown—when tournaments halted and her family struggled financially, with her father even selling tea and driving auto-rickshaws, their unwavering support kept her dreams alive.

Club challenges

Khazima trained at the CNCC Club, a hub for young talent initiated by her father, which, despite its limited resources and just six carrom boards, has nurtured many state and national players. However, the club faces significant hurdles like limited space, no toilet facilities, and poor ventilation discouraging prolonged practice, with many parents hesitating to send their kids.

For 12 years, the club has paid Rs 5,000 for board maintenance. “We need powder to run the carrom. The carrom is changed once every 6 months. We cannot play on the same board, we change the boards one by one,” Khazima explains.

Future vision



Recognising the urgent need for better facilities, Khazima said she reached out to Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, explaining, “There are only 6 boards. If it rains, we cannot play properly.” He responded by providing an alternative place for the CNCC Club, a move that promises to boost the training environment for local talent. “He gave us this place. I would like to thank him for that,” she humbly added.

Today, 40 students practice at the club, including 25 state-level players and 14–16 national champions—underscoring the club’s pivotal role in nurturing future stars. With renewed support and unyielding passion, the future of carrom in North Chennai shines brighter than ever.

