Gourav Vallabh quits Congress over ‘anti-Sanatan slogans’, joins BJP

He added in the post that he could not “raise anti-Sanatan slogans” or “abuse the wealth creators of the country” and hence had decided to quit.

Vallabh announced his decision to resign from all posts and the primary membership of the Congress in an X post on Thursday (April 4) morning.

Former Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh joined the BJP on Thursday (April 4), within hours of resigning from all posts of the Congress, saying the party was “directionless”.

His post (translated) read: “I am not comfortable with the directionless way in which the Congress Party is moving forward today. I can neither raise anti-Sanatan slogans nor abuse the wealth creators of the country day and night. That is why I am resigning from all posts and primary membership of Congress Party.”

He attached the resignation letter he has sent to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with the post.

Resignation letter

In his resignation letter written in Hindi, Vallabh said (translated), “When I joined the Congress, I believed that it was the oldest party in the country which respects youth and intellectual people and their ideas. But for some time, I have felt that the party was not able to adjust with the youth having new ideas.”

Vallabh claimed the Congress was completely cut off from the ground and was unable to understand the aspirations of a new India, due to which the party is neither coming to power nor is able to play the role of a strong opposition.

He also said that he was upset with the stance taken by the party of staying away from the Ram Mandir “ran Pratishtha” programme in Ayodhya.

By 1 pm, he had joined the BJP.