Canadian theatre 'indefinitely' halts Indian film screenings after two arson attacks

A movie theatre in Ontario, Canada, has suspended the screening of Indian films after being targeted in two separate attacks — an arson attempt and a shooting attack — within a week.

Authorities at Film.ca Cinemas in Oakville said the incidents appeared to be linked to the screening of South Asian films in the theatre. The theatre subsequently withdrew new releases Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 and They Call Him OG from its schedule.

Also Read: Canada police evacuate Hindi filmgoers in theatres after masked men spray unknown substance

Arson attempt

The first attack took place on September 25 at around 5.20 am, when two suspects attempted to set fire to the theatre’s entrance using red gas cans.

Halton Regional Police said the fire was contained to the exterior, with the theatre sustaining moderate damage. No injuries were reported as the theatre was closed at the time.





Security footage revealed a grey SUV circling the parking lot multiple times before a white vehicle arrived. Two individuals were seen pouring flammable liquid and igniting the fire before leaving the scene.

Police described the first suspect as a white individual wearing black pants, a black hoodie, dark-coloured high-top shoes, gloves and a medical mask. While the second wore black pants, a black hoodie, white slip-on sandals, white socks, gloves and a medical mask and was carrying a cell phone.

Shooting attack

The second incident occurred in the early hours of October 2, when a single suspect fired multiple rounds through the theatre's entrance doors at 1.50 am.

Police described him as a dark-skinned male with a heavy build, wearing all-black clothing and a black face mask. The cinema was closed at the time, and no injuries were reported.

Halton Regional Police say both the incidents were “targeted attacks” and released descriptions of the suspects and surveillance footage in a bid to gather public assistance.

Police further requested anyone with information regarding these investigations to contact the district criminal investigations bureau.

Also Read: Movie ticket price cap: Why Karnataka has locked horns with multiplexes, film biggies

Theatre responds

Following the attacks, the CEO of Film.ca, Jeff Knoll initially posted a video on social media saying the attacks were linked to the screening of South Asian films but pledged to continue the screenings.

However, in a later statement shared on Thursday (October 2), the theatre said, "Evidence seems to show that the participation in the exhibition of South Asian films has led to these incidents at our theatre and other theatres across the GTA."

The theatre said that as a result of violent attacks, they are withdrawing screenings of Indian movies. " While we want to be clear that we do not wish to bow to threats, the situation has escalated to the point where we must take every precaution to protect our community," the statement said

Another Canadian theatre, York Cinemas, also cancelled South Asian film shows, citing the safety of staff and patrons. Customers who purchased advance tickets will receive refunds, it said.