Canadian police rule out foul play in Indian-origin teen's death at Walmart store

A month after 19-year-old Gursimran Kaur was found dead inside a walk-in oven at a Walmart store in Canada’s Halifax, the police on Monday (November 18) ruled out any foul play in the case.

The Halifax Regional Police had reportedly found the Indian Sikh teen dead in “a large walk-in oven belonging to the store’s bakery department” on October 19.

In a news release, the police on Monday announced that that the “sudden death” was “not suspicious.”



Also read: Indian-origin teen Gursimran Kaur found dead in Walmart oven in Canada

“At approximately 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a sudden death in the Walmart located at 6990 Mumford Road. A 19-year-old woman, who was an employee of the store, was located deceased in a large walk-in oven belonging to the store’s bakery department,” the post reads. “The police investigation determined the death is not suspicious and there is no evidence of foul play.”

The post adds, “Investigators met with family to share this update and extend condolences. Our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time. The family asks the public to respect their privacy and the dignity and memory of their loved one, as they receive this news.”

“We conducted several interviews, reviewed video footage, and worked very closely with our partners at Nova Scotia Department of Labour and medical examiner service,” Martin Cromwell, public information officer for Halifax Regional Police, said in a video statement, according to NBC News. “We do not believe anyone else was involved in the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.”



Also read: Canada | Indian origin woman found dead in Walmart store may have been murdered

It was Kaur’s mother who discovered her in the oven after not having seen her for an hour. Her mother, too, worked at the store, and both of them were originally from India.