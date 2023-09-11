Canadian PM's departure from Delhi delayed after aircraft faces technical snag

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's departure from Delhi was delayed after his aircraft faced technical issues ahead of take off at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, reports said.



Trudeau’s flight was reportedly scheduled to take off at 8 pm on Sunday (September 10), and due to technical issues, the departure of the prime minister has been delayed.

Specific details could not be immediately ascertained.

Quoting a statement from Trudeau's office, Canada's CTV News channel said the aircraft was experiencing technical issues.

"Upon our departure for the airport, we were made aware by the Canadian Armed Forces that CFC001 was experiencing technical issues," the channel quoted the statement from the prime minister's office as saying.

"These issues are not fixable overnight, our delegation will be staying in India until alternate arrangements are made," it added.

Trudeau arrived in the national capital on Friday (September 8) to attend the G20 Summit that concluded on Sunday (September 10).

(With inputs from agencies)