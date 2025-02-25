Canada's new visa rules can affect thousands of Indian students, workers

New rules that give sweeping powers to Canadian border officials to cancel study or work permits are likely to affect foreign students, workers and migrants including from India.

Under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations which took effect in February, the border personnel are now vested with the powers to deny or reject temporary resident documents.

These documents include electronic travel authorisations or eTAs and temporary resident visas or TRVs. It will also negatively impact those who apply for work and resident permits.

These new rules are giving unhindered powers to Canadian border officials to alter the visa status of students, workers, and migrants at any time should they deem such action necessary.

This comes on the back of the closure of the Student Direct Stream (SDS) visa programme in late 2024, which was a preferred route for Indian students who were willing to guarantee money upfront to be assured of their education in Canada.

Indian students in Canada

Canada is a top destination for Indian students opting to pursue higher education abroad. It is also among the most preferred destinations for Indian workers and legal migrants.

As of now, there are some 4,27,000 Indian students studying in Canada, according to Indian government records. Canada issued 3,65,750 visitor visas to Indians in January-July 2024.

The process

Should a student, worker or migrant get rejected, they will be stopped at the port of entry and sent back to their home country.

In case a permit is cancelled while such a person is already studying, working or residing in Canada, they will be served a notice to leave the country by a specified date.

Students can also have their immigration papers cancelled if they are denied a work or study visa.

Conditions for cancellation

The conditions in which visas can be cancelled include providing false information or having a criminal record, when an officer is convinced the person won’t leave Canada after his authorised stay ends, and if documents are lost, stolen, destroyed or issue due to an administrative error.

The discretionary powers are vested with the officers.

The IRCC said the affected individuals will be informed by the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada via their IRCC account or email.

It is not clear what will happen to the money invested or paid by such persons -- be it for education or loans, mortgage or rent paid by workers during their stay in case of a sudden cancellation.