Doctor's rape and murder: Calcutta HC orders transfer of probe to CBI

Amid widespread protests across the nation following the horrific rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the Calcutta High Court has ordered the transfer of the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The court slammed the hospital administration's response after the doctor was discovered dead in a seminar hall on Friday morning, with her clothes in disarray and injuries covering her body.

The court directed the Kolkata Police to hand over the case diary to the central probe agency today (August 13) evening and all other documents by 10 am on Wednesday.

The body of the postgraduate trainee, who was allegedly raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of the state-run RG Kar hospital, was found on Friday morning. A civic volunteer was arrested in this connection on Saturday.

The HC also urged agitating doctors in the state to call off their cease-work, saying they have a “pious obligation.”

Junior doctors and interns across West Bengal continued their cease work on Tuesday, protesting against the incident and demanding adequate protection to hospital staff.