Cabinet nod for 12 industrial smart cities across 10 states; here's full list

The Union government has given the green signal to build 12 industrial smart cities across 10 states with an estimated investment of Rs 28,602 crore to provide employment to nearly 10 lakh people.

The Cabinet took the decision on the mega project, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Wednesday (August 28). The cities will come up along six major industrial corridors.

'Grand necklace'

"India will soon wear a grand necklace of Industrial Smart Cities as in a landmark decision today, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved 12 new project proposals under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP) with an estimated investment of Rs. 28,602 crore," the government said in a statement.

"This move is set to transform the industrial landscape of the country creating a robust network of industrial nodes and cities that will significantly boost economic growth and global competitiveness," it added.

"Spanning across 10 states and strategically planned along 6 major corridors, these projects represent a significant leap forward in India's quest to enhance its manufacturing capabilities and economic growth," it further said.

Location of smart cities



These industrial areas will be located in Khurpia in Uttarakhand, Rajpura-Patiala in Punjab, Dighi in Maharashtra, Palakkad in Kerala, Agra and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, Gaya in Bihar, Zaheerabad in Telangana, Orvakal and Kopparthy in Andhra Pradesh and Jodhpur-Pali in Rajasthan.

Boosting employment

The smart city project would employ nearly 10 lakh people and give jobs to 30 lakh people indirectly, the minister said.

The greenfield industrial smart cities will be built with "plug-n-play" and "walk-to-work" concepts, the government said.

The project is designed to foster a vibrant industrial ecosystem by facilitating investments from large anchor industries and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises or MSMEs.

These industrial nodes will act as catalysts for achieving $2 trillion in exports by 2030, reflecting the government's vision of a self-reliant and globally competitive India, the government said.