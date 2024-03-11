CAA announcement likely soon

To facilitate the granting of citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, the Union home ministry is likely to notify the rules for implementation of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) today (March 11).

The BJP-led government is keen to roll out the law before the model code of conduct comes into force for the Lok Sabha elections, reports said. This was conveyed by sources in the government.

Once the CAA rules are issued, the Modi government will start granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan -- Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians -- who had come to India till December 31, 2014.

The sources clarified that the CAA does not take away the citizenship of any religion or community; rather, it enables the persecuted members of these religions living in neighbouring countries who have suffered over the years to apply for citizenship.

The CAA was passed in December 2019 and subsequently got the president's assent but there were protests in several parts of the country against it.

The law could not come into effect so far as rules have to be notified for its implementation.

