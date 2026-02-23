C Rajagopalachari's bust replaces British architect Lutyens' statue at Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) British architect Edwin Lutyens' statue at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here was on Monday replaced with the bust of Chakravarti Rajagopalachari, the first and only Indian Governor General of independent India, as part of a move aimed at shedding the vestiges of colonial mindset.

President Droupadi Murmu unveiled Rajagopalachari's bust at the Grand Open Staircase near Ashok Mandap opposite to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, during an event attended by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan among others.

The initiative is part of a series of steps being taken towards shedding the vestiges of the colonial mindset and embracing, with pride, the richness of India's culture, heritage, and timeless traditions, a statement issued by the President's office said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a message sent for the occasion on Monday, said that the close relationship Rajaji shared with Mahatma Gandhi, marked by deep mutual trust and friendship, is well known.

"Therefore, it is fitting that Rajaji's bust is being installed right opposite the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. Further, the fact that Rajaji's bust will be positioned where Edwin Lutyens' bust used to stand is a crucial detail, making it an important act of mental decolonisation," Modi said in the message, which was read before the audience by Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The unveiling of the bust of Rajagopalachari, widely known as Rajaji, at the historic central courtyard of Rashtrapati Bhavan by the President is a moment of pride for the people of India, Modi said.

"Today, Rashtrapati Bhavan stands not as a seat of power, but as a visible embodiment of democratic self-confidence rooted in Indian civilisation. Initiatives such as the 'Rajaji Utsav' and the unveiling of a bust of Shri C. Rajagopalachari Ji reinforce this direction. They honour leaders who shared the nation and remind us that freedom is sustained by celebrating their memory," he said.

The prime minister in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address on Sunday said that the unveiling of the bust of Rajaji is one of the steps towards removing vestiges of the colonial mindset, according to the statement.

After the unveiling event, the President graced Rajaji Utsav at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre (RBCC) where she took a round of the photo and book exhibition on Rajagopalachari's life and work.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that when Rajaji arrived at the Government House (now known as Rashtrapati Bhavan), he placed portraits of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Mahatma Gandhi in his room.

"Rajaji sent a clear message that while India was formally still a Dominion, Swaraj had been fully established in the hearts of Indians. Thus, Rajaji set an inspiring example of mental decolonisation. His ideals are reflected in the national campaign adopted by the people of India to take pride in India's heritage and eliminate the vestiges of colonial mindset," she said.

Indian consciousness and connection with all Indians, especially the weaker sections, are reflected in Rajaji's thoughts and actions, Murmu said.

The President said that portraits of British imperial officials who exploited India were earlier hung in the corridors of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Now, the gallery called 'Param Vir Dirgha' is adorned with portraits of Param Vir Chakra awardees.

Murmu said that Rajaji was gifted with multifaceted creativity and several dimensions.

His contributions to the legal profession, freedom struggle, social and economic reforms, ancient Indian scriptures, Tamil and English writing, poetry and music, politics and governance greatly enriched these fields, she said.

The President urged all to resolve to promote the spirit of enterprise to fulfil the dreams of Rajaji.

Addressing the gathering, Vice President Radhakrishnan said that today by celebrating Rajaji Utsav, "we have achieved yet another milestone in our journey of breaking away from the colonial legacy".

"India is movement away from colonial influence. It is not a single event. It is ongoing transformation across governance, law, education, culture and national identity," he was quoted as having said in the statement.

Raj Bhavans have become Lok Bhavans, PMO became Seva Tirtha, Central Secretariat has been transformed into Kartavya Bhavan, replacement of colonial era criminal laws, installation of statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose near India Gate, construction of National War Memorial, the VP said, adding that these changes are not merely symbolic; they reflect the government's spirit of 'seva bhawna'.

Radhakrishnan said that Rajaji Utsav is a celebration and rightful recognition of the great son of India.

During the event at the RBCC, a film based on the life of Rajaji was also screened.

The President and other dignitaries also witnessed cultural performances as part of the event.

The exhibition on life and work of Rajaji will be organised as part of Rajaji Utsav from February 24 to March 1, 2026 at Amrit Udyan.

Among the dignitaries present at the Rajaji Utsav were Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh, Minister of State for Law and Justice; and Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)