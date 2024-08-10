BSF prevents about 1,000 Bangladeshis from entering India

India’s Border Security Force (BSF) reportedly prevented about 1,000 Bangladeshis from entering India in Cooch Behar district, West Bengal on Friday (August 9).

An official BSF press release said that approximately 1,000 Bangladeshi nationals, mostly Hindus, approached the border seeking refuge in India.

The BSF coordinated with the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) to ensure that these people were taken away from the border. The group had gathered less than a km from the border fence near a water body in Lalmonirhat district in Bangladesh.

“The quick and decisive actions of the BSF, in coordination with India’s civil administration, were crucial in maintaining order and resolving the issue,” said the BSF.

Locals from the area on the India side of the border said some of the refugee-seekers were still waiting near the border.