BRS leader mocks at Kangana over Bose was ‘first PM’ remark

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao on Friday took a jibe at actor and BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate Kangana Ranaut for calling Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose India’s first prime minister.

KRT said in a post on X, formerly Twitter: “One BJP candidate from North says Subhas Chandra Bose was our first PM!! And another BJP leader from South says Mahatma Gandhi was our PM!! Where did all these people graduate from?"

Kangana slips

In a television interview, Kangana said: "Tell me one thing, when we got independence, where did India's first PM Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose go?"

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate shared Kangana's statement and wrote: "Don't take her lightly -- she will go ahead in the list of BJP leaders.”

Mandi candidate

Kangana was once widely trolled when she claimed that India got real independence after Narendra Modi became the prime minister in 2014.

Kangana is contesting from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh as a candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Lok Sabha elections starting this month. Voting in Himachal Pradesh will be held on June 1.