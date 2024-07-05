Britain’s ties expected to improve with India under next PM Starmer

Keir Starmer, who is set to become Britain’s new prime minister, is expected to forge strong relations with India having years ago replaced a Labour leadership that took an anti-India stand over Kashmir.

A human rights barrister turned politician, Starmer, 61, has pledged to pursue a "new strategic partnership" with India, including with a free trade agreement.

Knighted by the late Queen Elizabeth II for his services to law and criminal justice, Starmer was a long-time lawyer who was first elected to parliament from London in 2015.

He took over the Labour leadership in 2020, a year after the Labour was routed in general elections.

'New strategic ties with India'

Starmer has worked to re-build Labour’s connect with the Indian diaspora, which was alienated under former leader Jeremy Corbyn over a perceived anti-India stance on Kashmir.

"I have a clear message for you all today: this is a changed Labour Party," Starmer told the India Global Forum last year, setting the tone for the party's pro-India outlook. What my Labour government will seek with India is a relationship based on our shared values of democracy and aspiration. That will seek an FTA but also a new strategic partnership for global security, climate security, economic security,” he said.

The Labour manifesto in this election has committed to seeking a “new strategic partnership” with India.

'No place for Hinduphobia'

During a visit last week to the Shree Swaminarayan Temple in Kingsbury, north London, he sought to reassure British Hindus that there was “absolutely no place for Hinduphobia in Britain”.

He has reiterated this message over the past few years during celebrations of Diwali and Holi, preparing Labour to form a government after 14 years in the opposition ranks.