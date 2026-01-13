BRICS India 2026 logo unveiled as India assumes chair of grouping

The BRICS India 2026 logo was launched by the Centre on Tuesday (January 13) with India officially taking over the chairmanship of the 10-member grouping. The BRICS logo, theme and the official website India's BRICS 2026 presidency was launched by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. During the event in Delhi, Jaishankar said that the BRICS chairship will aim at bringing together the potential member countries of the grouping to promote greater global welfare.

‘BRICS, a platform for emerging markets’

Pointing out that in 2026, BRICS will complete 20 years of its inception, Jaishankar said that the grouping has "evolved as a significant platform for cooperation for emerging markets and developing economies."

Jaishankar said the theme highlights the need to strengthen capacities, promote innovation and ensure sustainable development for all. He further stated that it reflects India’s belief that “cooperation among BRICS members can help address shared challenges in a balanced and inclusive manner.”

“The logo that we unveiled today reflects this approach. It combines elements of tradition and modernity, and the petals incorporate the colors of all BRICS member countries, representing unity and diversity and a strong sense of shared purpose,” Jaishankar said as quoted by ANI.

Jaishankar on BRICS India 2026 logo

“The logo conveys the idea that BRICS draws strength from the collective contributions of its members while respecting their distinct identities,” he added.

The BRICS India website was also launched and will serve as a common platform during India’s chairship. “It will provide information on meetings, initiatives, and outcomes, and will facilitate greater transparency and engagement. It will also help the timely dissemination of information throughout the year,” Jaishankar said.

‘India’s humanity first approach’

He noted that BRICS has steadily expanded its agenda and membership while remaining focused on people-centric development. In a global environment marked by geopolitical uncertainty, economic complexity, climate risks and technological change, Jaishankar said BRICS continues to remain relevant. India, he added, approaches its chairship with a “humanity-first and a people-centric approach,” guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The four priorities of India’s chairship-resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability-will guide work across BRICS’ political, economic and people-to-people pillars, Jaishankar said adding that India would work with partners to strengthen resilience across agriculture, health, disaster management, energy and supply chains.

‘Inclusive multilateral order’

Calling for a reformed and inclusive multilateral order, Jaishankar underlined the importance of institutions reflecting contemporary realities.

Referring to the New Development Bank, he said India remains committed to strengthening the lender as a credible and financially sustainable institution. “India views BRICS as a constructive platform for dialogue and development,” he said, adding that India’s chairship would be inclusive, people-centred and outcome-oriented.

The BRICS grouping derives its name from the initial letters of its founding members-Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa-with Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE and Indonesia later joining as full members of the forum.

What BRICS India 2026 logo’s creator said

During India’s BRICS Chairmanship, the summit logo prominently features the lotus, India’s national flower, with the central motif depicting the salutation “Namaste”.

The logo was selected through an open contest launched by the Ministry of External Affairs on the government’s Citizen Engagement Platform. The winning entry was submitted by Sudeep Subhash Gandhi, who explained the symbolism behind the design. “As India is the host of 8th BRICS summit, we have incorporated the Indian salutation ‘Namaste’ in the centre. Namaste is the gesture of welcoming and respecting someone on arrival,” he said.

“The overall logo depicts the national flower of India Lotus. The perception of the countrymen and the world towards India has changed in the last one and half years. As Lotus is the symbol of prosperity and India is heading in the same direction, we have designed Lotus with the colours signifying BRICS members and their unity,” Gandhi added. The logo is accompanied by the tagline “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.”