Breaking: Rahul Gandhi to be Opposition Leader in LS

Senior Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi was appointed Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday (June 25).

The decision on Rahul's appointment as the Leader of the Opposition was made after a meeting of the floor leaders of the INDIA bloc at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's New Delhi residence.

Rahul Gandhi has been an MP for five terms and currently represents the Rae Bareli constituency in the Lok Sabha. He took oath as an MP on Tuesday while holding a copy of the Constitution.

"Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson (Sonia Gandhi) wrote to Pro-Tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab, informing him of the decision to appoint Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha," senior party leader KC Venugopal told reporters after the meeting.

CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji has written to the Pro-Tem Speaker informing him that Sh. @RahulGandhi ji is appointed as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.



We are confident that as LOP, Rahul ji will be a bold voice for the common people of India and ensure that… pic.twitter.com/sykZF3IcGv — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) June 25, 2024

He said the decision on other appointments would be made later.

The Congress, being the single largest opposition party, gets the post of Opposition leader after a gap of 10 years.

