Breaking News: Puthiya Thalaimurai redefines news broadcasting with grand studio launch

Puthiya Thalaimurai News on Friday (December 15) unveiled a cutting-edge studio, ushering in a new era for Tamil news broadcasting. The state-of-the-art facility redefines transparency, technological innovation, and viewer engagement.

The freshly adopted transparent look and feel not only provides a pleasing appearance but also symbolises the channel’s unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity, and its keenness to provide unbiased news and clear analyses. The open studio concept fosters collaboration, creating a positive atmosphere in the newsroom, enhancing teamwork and providing a dynamic viewing experience.

Featuring the longest video wall among Tamil news channels, Puthiya Thalaimurai offers viewers an immersive experience. Its top-notch VR and AR technology help simplify complex ideas, setting a new standard in news presentation.

Strategically placed cameras enable seamless switches between angles, enhancing visual appeal and offering captivating walkthrough videos. As part of the grand launch, Puthiya Thaliamurai has introduced an exciting new logo.

Latest in content and delivery

President of New Generation Media Pvt Ltd, P Sathyanarayanan, said: “As an organisation, we have always believed in giving the latest to the audience in terms of news content and its delivery. We hope the audiences, who have been our strong supporters, will appreciate the changes and continue to patronise us.”

NC Rajamani, Chief Executive Officer of New Generation Media, said: “The newly built studio represents a leap forward in transparency. It will promote engagement as the sets provide a lot of opportunities for visual storytelling, revolutionising the way news is delivered."

S Srinivasan, Editorial Director, New Gen Media, said: “The idea is not just delivering news in more user-friendly formats, but also realigning the newsroom in a manner that there is more interaction among the editorial staff. This is necessary in an age where convergence has become the watchword.”

The Federal and Puthiya Thalaimurai