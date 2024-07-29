Parliament LIVE | Like Mahabharata’s Abhimanyu, India trapped in ‘Chakravyuh’: Rahul

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday (July 29) strongly criticised the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, saying India is trapped in a 'chakravyuh' represented by the lotus symbol that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wears on his chest.

Youth have been trapped in the Agnipath scheme, with no provisions in the Budget for pension for Agniveers, he said.

He further said there's an atmosphere of fear in India, and that fear has pervaded every part of our country. Legal guarantee for MSP in the Budget would have helped farmers get out of 'chakravyuh', but the government did nothing, he added.

The Budget has stabbed the middle-class, which enthusiastically banged thalis when asked to do so by Modi when the COVID pandemic began, he said.

Dalits, tribals, backwards account for 73 per cent population, but hardly get anything from the Union Budget, he further said. The Budget has not addressed the issue of tax terrorism that has hurt small businesses hard, he noted.

Civil aspirants' death

The issue of the alleged negligence of the authorities that led to death of three civil services aspirants at a coaching institute in Old Rajinder Nagar area of the national capital rocked both the Houses of the Parliament on Monday. Lok Sabha members cutting across party lines sought an inquiry into it with the BJP blaming the AAP government for the tragic incident.

Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor said there has been a violation in the safety codes, and demanded compensation for the families. He sought a comprehensive probe into the matter.



Tharoor said, “This is shameful, without a doubt. The dreams of these young people have been shattered, and their families’ hopes have been extinguished. This is deeply saddening for the country and its future. While compensation is necessary, what’s most important is preventing such tragedies from happening again to avoid further suffering. There are serious issues that need addressing, including widespread violations of building codes, fire safety, and flood safety regulations in the city.”

