Parliament LIVE | Like Mahabharata’s Abhimanyu, India trapped in ‘Chakravyuh’: Rahul
Legal guarantee for MSP would have helped farmers get out of 'chakravyuh', but government did nothing, says Congress MP
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday (July 29) strongly criticised the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, saying India is trapped in a 'chakravyuh' represented by the lotus symbol that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wears on his chest.
Youth have been trapped in the Agnipath scheme, with no provisions in the Budget for pension for Agniveers, he said.
He further said there's an atmosphere of fear in India, and that fear has pervaded every part of our country. Legal guarantee for MSP in the Budget would have helped farmers get out of 'chakravyuh', but the government did nothing, he added.
The Budget has stabbed the middle-class, which enthusiastically banged thalis when asked to do so by Modi when the COVID pandemic began, he said.
Dalits, tribals, backwards account for 73 per cent population, but hardly get anything from the Union Budget, he further said. The Budget has not addressed the issue of tax terrorism that has hurt small businesses hard, he noted.
Civil aspirants' death
The issue of the alleged negligence of the authorities that led to death of three civil services aspirants at a coaching institute in Old Rajinder Nagar area of the national capital rocked both the Houses of the Parliament on Monday. Lok Sabha members cutting across party lines sought an inquiry into it with the BJP blaming the AAP government for the tragic incident.
Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor said there has been a violation in the safety codes, and demanded compensation for the families. He sought a comprehensive probe into the matter.
Tharoor said, “This is shameful, without a doubt. The dreams of these young people have been shattered, and their families’ hopes have been extinguished. This is deeply saddening for the country and its future. While compensation is necessary, what’s most important is preventing such tragedies from happening again to avoid further suffering. There are serious issues that need addressing, including widespread violations of building codes, fire safety, and flood safety regulations in the city.”
Read live updates here.
Live Updates
- 29 July 2024 11:31 AM GMT
Govt considers Muslims as untouchables: Owaisi
Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday expressed dissatisfaction with the government's treatment of the Muslim community, highlighting the alleged lack of focus on Muslims in Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech.
During a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the Union Budget, Owaisi criticised the government's approach to inclusion and equity and accused it of treating Muslims as "untouchables".
"During the budget speech, the finance minister mentioned four communities, but I want to ask, are there no poor, young people, farmers, or women among the 17 crore Muslims in this country?" Owaisi said.
"Muslims are the poorest in this beloved nation with Muslim women facing the highest rate of deprivation," the president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen said.
Sharing data to back his claims, Owaisi said only 29 per cent of Muslims aged between 15 and 24 years have access to education, compared to 44 per cent of Scheduled Castes, 51 per cent of Hindu OBCs, and 59 per cent of Hindu upper castes.
"In higher education, Muslim enrolment is just 5 per cent," he noted, citing Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data from 2018-19 to 2022-23.
- 29 July 2024 11:27 AM GMT
Congress demands law to regulate coaching institutes
During a discussion in Rajya Sabha on Monday, Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala demanded legislating a law to regulate fee structure, conditions of teachers as well as students and also their safety.
Participating in the discussion on the death of students in a coaching institute in Delhi due to alleged negligence of authorities, Surjewala said, "Why cannot coaching institutes be regulated? They may have a role to play. What would the government do to strengthen education?" He asked why cannot there be a law to regulate fee structure, condition of education, conditions of people who impart education as also those who receive education and safety conditions in the coaching institutes.
"I urge through you that the government should seriously have widespread deliberations with all stakeholders and bring a law to regulate coaching institutes in this country," he said.
- 29 July 2024 11:14 AM GMT
Rahul misleading nation on Agnipath: Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajanth Singh accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of misleading the country on the Agnipath scheme.
"Our jawans protect the country's borders, it is such a sensitive issue of our national security. There are attempts to mislead the nation on the Agniveer issue, I am ready to make a statement whenever you permit," Singh said.
- 29 July 2024 11:05 AM GMT
India lost 528 elephants due to 'unnatural causes' in 5 yrs: Govt
India lost 528 elephants in the last five years due to unnatural causes, including poaching, poisoning, electrocution, and train accidents, the government informed Parliament on Monday.
In response to a question by BJP MPs Jayanta Kumar Roy and Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo, Union Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh told the Lok Sabha that 392 elephants died from electrocution and 73 were killed in train accidents during this period.
Fifty elephants were killed by poachers and 13 succumbed to poisoning, he said.
According to the government data tabled in the Lok Sabha, 71 elephants died due to electrocution in Odisha, 55 in Assam, 52 in Karnataka, 49 in Tamil Nadu, 32 in Chhattisgarh, 30 in Jharkhand, and 29 in Kerala.
Assam and Odisha recorded 22 and 16 elephant deaths in train accidents. Poachers killed 17 pachyderms in Odisha, 14 in Meghalaya, and 10 in Tamil Nadu. Ten elephants were poisoned in Assam, two in Chhattisgarh, and one in West Bengal.
According to the last elephant census conducted in 2017, India has 29,964 elephants, which is around 60 per cent of their global population.
- 29 July 2024 10:38 AM GMT
3 forces behind 'Chakravyuh' that has captured India: Rahul
“The 'chakravyuh' that has captured India has three forces behind it: 1) The idea of monopoly capital - that two people should be allowed to own the entire Indian wealth. So, one element of the 'chakravyuh' is coming from the concentration of financial power; 2) institutions, the agencies, CBI, ED, IT of this nation; and 3) political executive. These three together, are at the heart of 'Chakravyuh' and they have devastated this country."
- 29 July 2024 10:34 AM GMT
Rahul uses 'Chakravyuh' analogy to slam Budget
Thousands of years ago, in Kurukshetra, six people trapped Abhimanyu in a 'Chakravyuh' and killed him...I did a little research and found out that 'Chakravyuh' is also known as 'Padmavuyh' which means 'Lotus formation'. 'Chakravyuh' is in the shape of a Lotus. In the 21st century, a new 'Chakravyuh' has been formed - that too in the form of a Lotus. Prime Minister wears its symbol on his chest. What was done with Abhimanyu, is being down with India - the youth, farmers, women, small and mediums businesses...Today, too there are six people in the centre of 'Chakravyuh'...Six people control today too -Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat, Ajit Doval, Ambani and Adani: LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi
- 29 July 2024 10:29 AM GMT
#WATCH | Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, "My expectation was that this Budget would weaken the power of this 'Chakravyuh', that this Budget would help the farmers of this country, would help the youth of this country, would help the labourers, small business of this country. But… pic.twitter.com/t5RaQn4jBq— ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2024
- 29 July 2024 10:04 AM GMT
Internship scheme of Budget is a joke, says Rahul
Talking about the ‘paid internship scheme’ introduced by the Centre in Budget 2024-25, Rahul said it's a "joke".
The scheme aims to target 1 crore youth over the next five years by providing government-mandated internships in the top 500 companies across the country. Each intern will receive a monthly stipend of ₹5,000 and a one-time assistance sum of ₹6,000. Participating companies will cover the training costs for interns, partially funded through their CSR budget.