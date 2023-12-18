Both Houses of Parliament adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition protests over security breach

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm on Monday (December 18) due to protests by opposition members who were demanding a statement by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his resignation over the issue of breach of Parliament security.

After the House paid tributes to Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who passed away on Saturday (December 16), Speaker Om Birla told the House about the steps taken by the Lok Sabha secretariat following the security breach incident on December 13 and sought cooperation from all members to run the House smoothly.

However, the opposition members were on their feet demanding a statement from Shah and his resignation. Some opposition MPs were also carrying placards with their demands written on it. Birla objected to the placards being brought into the House, saying it lowers the dignity of the House.

Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi also appealed to the opposition members "with folded hands" not to wave the placards, saying it was agreed at the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee not to carry placards.

The opposition MPs ignored the appeal of Birla as well as Joshi and continued their protests along with sloganeering, leading to the speaker announcing adjournment of the House.