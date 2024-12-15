Author Kiran Desai on political novels, diaspora, loneliness, and more

Booker Prize-winning author Kiran Desai, who is currently in Bengaluru, for the city’s signature literary festival, said the most pivotal moments in her life she had witnessed such as the anti-Sikh riots, the aftermath of the Babri Masjid demolition and the 9/11 attacks in the USA, later made their way into her books.

Her first experience of violence was during her childhood in India when she saw the anti-Sikh riots in Delhi in 1984, she shared with the Bengaluru audience. Desai's latest book “The sky was full of smoke, and I had friends who were terrified of losing their lives,” she said. Desai, who left India when she was 16, kept coming back to meet her father and her family in India. So, she next got to witness the aftermath of “fear” that hung over Delhi after the Babri Masjid demolition. Also read: Nobel laureate Ramakrishnan on ‘social’ impact of slowing ageing and a ‘magic pill’ “We were anxious and worried riots would start in Delhi. Of course, communal riots that would go on to become a common occurrence in India,” she observed. The 53-year-old Desai, who has just completed her latest novel, The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny, which will hit book stands in September 2025, was one of the star speakers at the Bengaluru Lit Festival this year. She was clad in simple black straight pants and a long kurta, sans make-up. Young girls were fawning around her, urging her to sign their copies of her book and swearing that she was their inspiration. Desai seemed to take all the adulation in her stride. Talking about the impact of the 9/11 attacks on her, the writer also described her shock at the "wild and crazy rage" Americans were experiencing and how they lashed out at Iraq and Afghanistan. “I was living in New York at that time and I was horrified to see how America went to war. There was enormous change and harm after that, cannot understand the exhortation of war," she said. She went back to read Hemingway again seeking answers for America’s behaviour, she revealed. Politics for the sake of art