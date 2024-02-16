BJP urges Congress to adhere to I-T rules instead of hurling abuses at PM and ruling party

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) The BJP on Friday rubbished as a lie the Congress' allegation that the government was behind the Income Tax department freezing its bank accounts, claiming that the more it is defeated in polls the more belligerent it has become in "showering abuses" on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling party.

An I-T appellate tribunal later allowed the Congress to operate its accounts pending a further hearing next week.

Speaking to reporters, BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the I-T action was a routine process as the Congress had not followed due procedure in either filing taxes or adhering to rules and regulations regarding appeal.

"The BJP has nothing to do with it at all. It is a routine I-T process. We condemn the palpable lies being made out by the Congress," he said.

Soon after the Congress said its accounts have been frozen, its president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi spoke out against the government in posts on X.

"Don't be afraid Modi ji, Congress is not the name of power of money, but of the power of people... We have never bowed before dictatorship, nor will we ever bow down," Gandhi said.

Hitting back, Prasad said the opposition should not blame the BJP or Modi if people have made up their mind to not vote for the Congress.

"Is the Congress left with nothing but abuses for Modi and the BJP. It's a sign of utter desperation. The more they are defeated the more belligerent they are becoming in showering abuses on Modi and the BJP," he said.

Prasad said the Congress has been "most remiss" in pursuing the I-T proceedings. "A particular tax is levied, you dont pay. You go for stay but dont follow the stay procedure. If you dont follow the procedure of IT laws, the consequences will follow. It is a simple case," he added.

Since the party has now got some relief, it should follow the procedure, he said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)