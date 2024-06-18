BJP to meet with allies over choice of Lok Sabha Speaker, may have its way

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will sit with its allies in the ruling coalition over the choice of the next Lok Sabha Speaker, amid signs that the post could go to a BJP party leader from Andhra Pradesh or Odisha.

A meeting of ministers in the Modi cabinet and the BJP’s allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are set to meet at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's house.

BJP likely to have its way

With just 240 members in the Lok Sabha, the BJP, unlike after the last two Lok Sabha elections, needs the support of its allies to bag the crucial post of the Lok Sabha Speaker.

The Speaker is elected by a simple majority of MPs voting.

While TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu has an eye on the post, media reports indicate that the BJP is likely to have its way on the issue.

BJP's Purandeshwari, Bhatruhari are frontrunners

There are indications that the BJP wants to name either party leader D Purandeshwari of Andhra Pradesh or Bhatruhari Mahtab of Odisha for the crucial post.

Mahtab is a former member of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) who is now with the BJP. Purandeshwari heads the BJP in Andhra Pradesh and is also Naidu’s sister-in-law.

On June 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will table a motion on the issue of the Lok Sabha Speaker.