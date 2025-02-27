BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for skipping Maha Kumbh, calls out Cong's 'cheap politics'

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi for not visiting the Maha Kumbh, the BJP on Thursday gave a call to reject the Congress' "cheap politics", alleging that the Nehru-Gandhi family members visit temples ahead of elections only to fool the "majority society" of the country.

The organisation of the just-concluded Maha Kumbh in Paryagraj has proved that it's only the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi who stand for the respect and promotion of Sanatan Dharma in the country, BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said.

The 45-day Maha Kumbh, billed as the world's largest human gathering, ended on Wednesday with lakhs of devotees taking a dip in the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers, on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

In a post on X, Malviya said more than 66 crore people from every corner of the country and the world participated in the great festival of faith but Rahul Gandhi, the "scion of Congress" which ruled the country for many decades, did not visit the Maha Kumbh.

"It is natural for the son of a Christian mother and a Parsi father to not have faith in this ancient festival of the Hindu society. Rahul Gandhi has not even visited the Ram Lalla temple (in Ayodhya) built after a long struggle of 500 years. It may be his personal decision, and we should respect it," Malviya said.

"But the same Rahul Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Vadra and mother Sonia Gandhi pretend to visit temples before elections, which should be stopped now," he said, adding, "The time has come to completely reject this cheap tendency of the Congress to do politics by fooling the majority of the country's society." Malviya also alleged that this is not the first time that someone from the Nehru-Gandhi family has "insulted" the great event of the Hindu society in such a way.

In 1954, the first Kumbh of Independent India was held in Allahabad, now Prayagraj, in which an estimated 40-50 lakh people participated, he said.

Along with then President Rajendra Prasad, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had also visited the Kumbh, Malviya said, adding, "Rajendra Prasad had even performed Kalpavas in the Sangam area for a month." "In his book 'Mein Nehru ka Saaya Tha', author P V Rajagopal writes -- 'Everyone took a dip in the Sangam but Nehru did not even sprinkle the water of the Ganges on himself, let alone take a bath'," Malviya pointed out.

Alleging that cheating Hindus has been an "old habit" of the Congress and the Nehru-Gandhi family, the BJP leader said, "It is necessary to expose this poisonous mentality they have." PTI

