BJP accuses Rahul of trying to create Nepal-like unrest after his 'vote-theft' charge

The BJP on Thursday (September 18) lashed out at Rahul Gandhi over his repeated allegations against the Election Commission regarding “vote theft” and accused the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha of trying to create a Nepal-like unrest in the country. The ruling party at the Centre also mentioned the agitation in Bangladesh that ousted the Sheikh Hasina government.

Speaking to reporters, former Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that Rahul Gandhi’s sole agenda is "infiltrators first politics" adding that the Congress leader may be claiming to safeguard the interests of Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) but his bid to shield illegal voters by opposing the Election Commission's (EC's) review of electoral rolls will harm the interest of these communities.

‘Congress misused EC’

Pointing out how the UPA government appointed Navin Chawla as CEC in 2009 despite a damning letter against his elevation from the outgoing CEC N Gopalaswami, accusing him of leaking classified and sensitive information, Thakur said that it was the Congress which misused the EC.

"It is the Congress which misused the EC. When it (EC) is working in an impartial manner now, Rahul Gandhi is repeatedly trying to weaken the Indian democracy and mislead people. He seeks to create the kind of situation in the country which we have seen in Bangladesh and Nepal," said Thakur.

‘Why is Rahul shying away from court’

Thakur further alleged that Rahul was neither filing an affidavit in support of his claims nor approaching the court, as his claims were not substantiated.

The BJP leader said that earlier, Rahul had to eat humble pie on previous occasions when he moved courts against the government, alleging corruption in the Rafale deal, adding that it was due to this reason Rahul was shying away from approaching the court.

Thakur took a swipe at Rahul for comparing his allegations to an atom bomb and claiming that he will soon come out with a hydrogen bomb, and said that the Congress leader was resorting to theatrics and engaging in "hit and run" politics due to a lack of facts.

"His hit-and-run tactic was again visible in his press conference. If his arguments have any substance, why will he not go to the court... He and the Congress have no faith in democracy or constitutional institutions," added Thakur.

Defends EC

Defending the EC and hitting back at the Congress, he cited the association with the opposition party of past chief election commissioners (CECs) like M S Gill, who became a minister in the UPA government, and T N Seshan, who fought Lok Sabha polls on its ticket.

In Aland, Thakur noted, it was the Congress candidate who won, and asked if it was a result of "vote chori".

In this context, he also mentioned a recent Karnataka High Court's decision to set aside the election of Congress legislator K Y Nanjegowda from Malur constituency and order a recount of votes polled in the 2023 assembly elections.

(With agency inputs)