India’s 7.8 pc GDP growth is the ‘hardest slap of reality’ for Rahul Gandhi, says BJP

The BJP on Saturday (August 30) said the latest data showing India's economy grew by a stronger-than-expected 7.8 per cent in April-June came as the "hardest slap of reality” for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who recently "declared" India as a "dead economy".

Also Read: Indian economy grows 7.8 pc in April-June quarter, boosted by farm sector

Farm sector boosts economy

According to government data released on Friday, the Indian economy grew by 7.8 per cent in April-June — the highest in five quarters — before the disruptive US tariffs were imposed.

The GDP growth in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal was mainly due to the good performance by the farm sector.

Commenting on the GDP data, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan said, "Those who call it a 'dead economy' should now understand that India is a 'long live economy', which is on the path to realising the dream of a developed and fully self-reliant India." "The sweat of the Indian farmers, the hard work of our scientists, and the 140 crore Indians have demonstrated their capabilities," he added.

जब नेतृत्व अडिग हो, नीतियाँ सटीक हों और निर्णय दूरदर्शी हों, तब परिणाम इतिहास रचते हैं।Dead Economy कहने वाले अब समझ लें कि भारत एक Long Live Economy है, जो विकसित और पूर्णतः आत्मनिर्भर भारत के स्वप्न को साकार करने के पथ पर है।हमारे किसानों के पसीने, वैज्ञानिकों की मेहनत, 140… — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 30, 2025

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is moving forward to fulfil the resolve of a developed India, the minister said.

Also Read: India projected to grow 6.4 pc in 2025 and 2026, predicts IMF

BJP hits out at Rahul Gandhi

Latching on to the government data, BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya said, "For the acerbic, delusional, frustrated, and rejected Rahul Gandhi -- the same man who declared India a 'dead economy' -- the latest GDP numbers are the hardest slap of reality." "India has just clocked 7.8 per cent GDP growth in Q1 of FY 2025-26, leading the world's major economies," Malviya added.

For the acerbic, delusional, frustrated, and rejected Rahul Gandhi—the same man who declared India a “Dead Economy”—the latest GDP numbers are the hardest slap of reality.India has just clocked 7.8% GDP growth in Q1 of FY 2025-26, leading the world’s major economies.The only… pic.twitter.com/0KgTsuSpTq — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 30, 2025

The only thing "dead" is Rahul Gandhi's credibility, he claimed. In another post on X, Malviya said India is not just growing but also proving the "doomsayers wrong, quarter after quarter".

"The same purveyors of the 'India is a dead economy' narrative are now scrambling to hide their faces," he said.

Also Read: Indian economy prepares for long haul as Trump tariff strikes home

'Dead economy' remark

Attacking the government over US President Donald Trump's criticism of the Indian economy, Rahul Gandhi recently said that everybody except Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman knew that the country's economy was "dead".

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha also alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre destroyed the country's economic, defence and foreign policies, running India "to the ground".

The Congress leader took on the government after Trump last month called India a "dead economy", hours after announcing 25 per cent tariffs on the import of Indian goods along with an unspecified "penalty" for buying "vast majority" of Russian military equipment and crude oil.

(With agency inputs)