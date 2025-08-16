BJP Parliamentary Board to meet on August 17 on Vice Presidential candidate

Ahead of the Vice Presidential election on September 9, the BJP has decided to hold a meeting of its Parliamentary Board on August 17 at its headquarters in New Delhi. According to media reports, the primary agenda of the meeting will likely be the selection of the NDA’s candidate for the Vice Presidential election.

Modi, Shah to attend meeting

According to media reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other parliamentary board members are expected to attend the meeting.

NDA constituents on August 6 passed a unanimous resolution authorising the Prime Minister, and BJP chief and Union Minister JP Nadda to finalise the NDA's candidate for the Vice-Presidential election.

The ruling NDA alliance has also decided to hold a meeting of the top NDA leaders on the day of filing nominations for the Vice Presidential elections. According to an NDTV report, the meeting will be attended by all the Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, and Deputy Chief Ministers of the NDA fold.

The report further stated that NDA’s Vice President will be from the ruling party with strong ideological associations with both the BJP and the RSS.

Consensus unlikely

The government representatives will also reach out to the Opposition in a bid to reach a consensus on the Vice Presidential election. But it will be a mere formality as the Opposition has already made it clear that they would field their own candidate for the Vice Presidential election.

The Vice Presidential elections assume significance as it would be the first major opportunity for the NDA to test its strength in its third term.

Unlike its first two terms at the Centre, the BJP is now dependent on its NDA allies, like cautious waters, as its majority now heavily depends on key allies, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janata Dal United (JDU). The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), unlike previous times, is unlikely to extend support as the BJP ousted it from power in Odisha.

Jagdeep Dhankhar had earlier resigned as Vice President, citing medical advice. However, Congress had alleged that there were “far deeper reasons” behind his decision.